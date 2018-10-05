WWE Super Show-Down: 5 huge storylines to look out for after the event

Roman Reigns is involved in multiple storylines right now

The WWE Super Show-Down event is just around the corner, which means it’s time to take our monthly look at five of the biggest storylines that we can expect to see on WWE television following the PPV.

Raw has been dominated by the storyline involving The Shield and Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre over the last few weeks, while the most recent episode ended with the biggest hint yet that Shawn Michaels could come out of retirement.

On SmackDown Live, much of the television time has been taken up by the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe storylines, while the rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz has also featured prominently on Tuesday nights.

With several storylines set to come to an end at Super Show-Down, let’s take a look at some of the rivalries that are likely to receive more focus on Raw and SmackDown Live after the event.

#5 Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella

Will Nikki Bella turn against Ronda Rousey to earn a title match?

Ronda Rousey has been the Raw Women’s champion since defeating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam in one of the most one-sided title matches in recent memory.

Following that win in August, “The Baddest Woman On The Planet” was joined in the middle of the ring by The Bella Twins to celebrate, and the reality stars have since been involved in multiple backstage segments with the champ on Raw.

Unless WWE springs a surprise by having Natalya challenge for the title at Evolution, the way the storyline is panning out seems to suggest that the rumours are true and Nikki Bella will be the one to take on Rousey at WWE’s first women’s PPV.

The match could even be set up at Super Show-Down when Rousey teams with The Bella Twins to face The Riott Squad. If not, then expect the rivalry to begin on next week’s Raw.

