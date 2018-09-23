WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Things that must happen before the show in Melbourne

A Big Pay Per View? or another Glorified House Show?

Just three weeks after presenting inarguably their best pay per view of the year so far in the sensational Hell in a Cell, WWE will once again present a humongous show when they visit the MCG in Melbourne, Australia for WWE Super Show-Down.

In what will their second pay per view outside America in 2018 after the Greatest Royal Rumble, WWE has brought out all the potential show-stealing matches to enthrall the audience Down Under.

While most of the build of the show has been around the so-called last encounter between The Undertaker v Triple H, none of the other matches have received the same amount of buzz.

Including the WWE championship and the Smackdown's Women Championship match, there are a total of nine other matches that are scheduled to happen in Melbourne, and WWE has a huge task at hand to promote these match as much as possible in the next two weeks.

While we can expect a lot to happen before the show, here are the 5 things that must happen before the massive show at the MCG to take the buzz around the show to a whole new level.

#5 Return of John Cena

Cena will wrestle his first Televised match in 6 months.

John Cena has been away from the WWE programming for so long that it is hard to remember that he is even a part of the roster anymore.

In fact, we haven't seen Big Match John on television since the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Barring any injury, Cena has never taken such a long sabbatical from the industry in the past, and when he appears at Super Showdown, it will be his first match in almost 6 months.

However, WWE has to make sure that Cena does return on an episode of Raw before the aforementioned show, where he will team with Bobby Lashley to take on KO and Elias.

Despite his part-time status, Cena is still a huge name who can promote an event with just a solitary appearance before the show.

WWE can't just rely on Triple H and The Undertaker for the promotion of the show, hence, Cena has to make an appearance before October 6.

It doesn't matter if it is an in-ring promo to hype his match or a brawl with Owens and Elias, or maybe even a run-in to save Lashley from an attack by their opposition, Cena has to make his presence felt in the next two episodes of Raw.

