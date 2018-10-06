WWE Super Show-Down: Analysing and grading each match

Ten matches were on the stacked card

The WWE Super Show-Down event took place in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.

From the Raw brand, the featured match saw The Undertaker (w/Kane) face Triple H (w/Shawn Michaels) for the final time, while The Shield took on Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag.

John Cena also appeared on the show, joining forces with Bobby Lashley against Elias & Kevin Owens, and Ronda Rousey teamed with The Bella Twins against The Riott Squad.

From the SmackDown Live brand, AJ Styles put his WWE Championship on the line against Samoa Joe in a No Disqualification match, Charlotte Flair challenged Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and SmackDown Tag Team champions The New Day faced The Bar.

Elsewhere, Daniel Bryan went one-on-one with The Miz in a WWE Championship #1 contender match, Asuka & Naomi took on the Aussie duo of Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, and Melbourne’s own Buddy Murphy challenged Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship.

In this article, let’s break down every match and analyse what was good and bad about the show.

#1 SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) def. The Bar

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods competed in the match for The New Day

Match: The New Day had plenty of offence early on but The Bar turned it around by slamming Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods into the ring post. Cesaro locked in a lengthy sharpshooter on Woods but Kingston was able to break it up. Sheamus was then taken out at ringside, while Cesaro was unable to kick out after being hit with a backstabber from Woods and a double stomp from Kingston.

Verdict: This wasn't a bad match by any means but it wasn't quite as action-packed as The New Day's recent matches. Kingston's unique acrobatics were a highlight. Other than that, this was the kind of encounter you'd expect to see on Raw or SmackDown Live.

Grade: C+

#2 SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Becky Lynch (c) via disqualification

Becky Lynch retained her title despite losing the match

Match: Becky Lynch got off to a flying start, rag-dolling Charlotte Flair out of the ring before throwing her back in moments later to put her in an armbar. The rest of the match was back-and-forth, full of heavy strikes and great sequences. Lynch tried to walk away with her title but she was prevented from doing so by Flair, who hit her rival with a second spear before attempting the Figure Eight. Lynch then struck Flair with the title to cause a disqualification.

Verdict: It seemed strange that this match was second on the card, but the finish explained it all. Lynch is the biggest fan favourite the women's division has seen in years, yet she tried to walk out with her title like a cowardly heel in front of 70,000 people who were chanting "Let's go Becky!". The match itself was very good but the storyline development was underwhelming.

Grade: B

