WWE Super Show-Down: Predictions for every match on the show in Australia

Kartik Seth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.60K // 04 Oct 2018, 00:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Please WWE, don't present a copy Greatest Royal Rumble.

With a mammoth card of 10 matches, WWE Super Show-Down, the grand show at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, has shaped up to be a stunning card. Even though the amalgamation of the storylines for this and Evolution did cause a little hurdle during the build of the show, WWE somehow made up for it in the last two weeks with tremendous developments of the marquee matches.

The rivalry between The Undertaker and Triple H has expanded to include Kane and Shawn Michaels as well, and this only made the build-up for this show more exciting. Both AJ Styles and Charlotte are determined to payback Samoa Joe and Becky Lynch for their physical as well as personal attacks in recent weeks, while Daniel Bryan would be looking to silence The Miz once and for all by defeating him a high stakes match.

With 3 more pay per views lined up in the next two months, this show could both initiate and end a number of rivalries. Whether it will be a copy of WWE Greatest Royal Rumble or not, only time will tell. Till then, here are the predictions for every match on the grand card for WWE Super Show-Down.

Asuka and Naomi vs The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)

Meh!!

This match does not deserve to be on a super show match card. This whole feud is a television level feud that should have happened only on Smackdown and should have ended there only.

However, since WWE wanted some Australian based talents on the show, we now have two of the least talented female superstars on the roster taking on two of the biggest female babyfaces on the Smackdown roster.

If that wasn't bad at all, there is a very good chance that The IIconics might actually go over Asuka and Naomi this Saturday. While it would certainly be catastrophic for the way more talented fan favourite duo, it would certainly do a lot more damage to the one who would take the pinfall.

Since WWE is building Asuka to challenge Becky Lynch in the future, the only option they have is to sacrifice Naomi in this fixture.

Predictions: The IIconics win after pinning Naomi.

