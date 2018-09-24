Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Times when WWE PPVs ended unexpectedly

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
341   //    24 Sep 2018, 15:04 IST

Dean Ambrose vs Ghost
Dean Ambrose vs Ghost

The ending can make or break a pay-per-view. Regardless it being a decent match, a vital point, or simply a Superstar proving to be the best, the closure can represent the moment of truth about a PPV.

These are the endings that especially broke their shows. Be it a no challenge, an outlandish run-in, a terrible match, or an extremely awful reserving choice, there are a lot of ways you can end your PPV on an extremely harsh note.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

You can have the most lackluster match card available but if the main event delivers, that's what the audience leave with when they walk out of the stadium. All WWE has to do to make a pay-per-view great is the Main-Event that is the final talking point of the show.

But WWE have sometimes fallen short so many times in executing the perfect main-event. The not so promising main-events then become the only talking point of the pay-per-view, also taking credit for great matches that might have happened up the match-card.

So let's take a look at the 5 disappointing PPV endings.

#5 Hell in a Cell 2018

Brock Lesner's interference was baseless
Brock Lesnar's interference was baseless

I really couldn't understand Brock Lesnar's return to RAW when the whole WWE Universe was actually happy after his exit. In many ways, WWE Hell in a Cell was a great show which featured some amazing matches despite being an undercard on the paper. Not just the fact that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were left dismantled in the ring by F5's that Reigns has kicked out more than a million times already, but also because both of them seemed to had taken a great 10-minute nap all the while Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler were fighting Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

WWE might have gotten the crowd popping, for a while but the ending itself was very disappointing considering how hyped up this match was made to be after the entire RAW was about these 6 Superstars.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Rock Dean Ambrose Leisure Reading
Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
.
5 times smaller WWE PPVs have exceeded expectations
RELATED STORY
5 times professional wrestlers retired unexpectedly
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE Super Show-Down will be a step up compared...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles competes on WWE PPVs for a record 30...
RELATED STORY
5 PPVs that WWE Should Bring Back
RELATED STORY
5 PPVs WWE should bring back
RELATED STORY
5 times in this millennium when SummerSlam was better...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE can make PPVs more interesting going forward
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could return at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE PPVs: 10 best pay per view events
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us