5 Times when WWE PPVs ended unexpectedly

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 341 // 24 Sep 2018, 15:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose vs Ghost

The ending can make or break a pay-per-view. Regardless it being a decent match, a vital point, or simply a Superstar proving to be the best, the closure can represent the moment of truth about a PPV.

These are the endings that especially broke their shows. Be it a no challenge, an outlandish run-in, a terrible match, or an extremely awful reserving choice, there are a lot of ways you can end your PPV on an extremely harsh note.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

You can have the most lackluster match card available but if the main event delivers, that's what the audience leave with when they walk out of the stadium. All WWE has to do to make a pay-per-view great is the Main-Event that is the final talking point of the show.

But WWE have sometimes fallen short so many times in executing the perfect main-event. The not so promising main-events then become the only talking point of the pay-per-view, also taking credit for great matches that might have happened up the match-card.

So let's take a look at the 5 disappointing PPV endings.

#5 Hell in a Cell 2018

Brock Lesnar's interference was baseless

I really couldn't understand Brock Lesnar's return to RAW when the whole WWE Universe was actually happy after his exit. In many ways, WWE Hell in a Cell was a great show which featured some amazing matches despite being an undercard on the paper. Not just the fact that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were left dismantled in the ring by F5's that Reigns has kicked out more than a million times already, but also because both of them seemed to had taken a great 10-minute nap all the while Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler were fighting Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

WWE might have gotten the crowd popping, for a while but the ending itself was very disappointing considering how hyped up this match was made to be after the entire RAW was about these 6 Superstars.

1 / 5 NEXT