3 things which should have happened at WWE Super Show-Down

Samyak Hirawat FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 144 // 08 Oct 2018, 09:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Super Show-Down

WWE Super Show-Down was brought to us live from Melbourne, Australia . It was a great show and also had some botches, but it would have been a much better show with some different decisions. The crowd in Melbourne was hot for a lot of the events, and it made the show a much better event.

There were many feel good moments, as well as shocking decisions. I would say some were very poor decisions taken by WWE.

WWE is trying to establish their market in different parts of the world, and some poor decisions could seriously hinder it .Following are the 3 things WWE could have done to make Super Show-Down a terrific and much more memorable live event.

#3 Shinsuke Nakamura should have defended the US Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't defended the US Championship at a PPV for a long time

When Shinsuke Nakamura became the US Champion, it looked like the WWE would elevate 'The King of Strong Style' to a whole new level, but it hasn't been the case. Since Shinsuke Nakamura became the US Champion he has been involved in only one meaningful feud against Jeff Hardy.

Since then he has not been in a feud with a WWE Superstar. The US Championship was not even defended at Hell in a Cell. Super Show-Down was a huge event in Australia, and the US Championship not being defended there lowered the reputation of the US Championship and Shinsuke Nakamura.

#2 Daniel Bryan vs The Miz should have lasted longer

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz was a lacklustre match

This match could have been one of the finest matches at the event. With all that build and rage against each other, i honestly expected they would tear the house down, but we all saw what happened.

The match ended just under 3 minutes, and with the opportunity of facing WWE Champion AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel at stake, this was a really shocking decision.The match could have been a little longer, and this certainly portrayed The Miz as a very weak competitor.

I personally would love to see Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles, this is a dream match, and I know both of them are amazing athletes and will give their best . Lets see how WWE will build up this match, with the two opponents being the WWE Universe's favourite babyfaces.

1 / 2 NEXT