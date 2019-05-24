WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 Superstars who might win the Battle Royal

Who will come out on top at Saudi Arabia?

WWE will return to the Middle East for another WWE Network special event after producing two commercially-successful events last year. WWE Super ShowDown will take place on June 7, 2019 at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Several major stars like The Undertaker, Goldberg, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns will fight at the event.

WWE announced a 50-man Battle Royal for the event. Last year at the Greatest Royal Rumble, Braun Strowman emerged victorious. That win did not secure him a championship match opportunity, and he was left with a meaningless trophy after the event was done and dusted. The WWE universe will hope that this time around the winner is able to fight for stakes.

In this article, we will look at 2 superstars who might win the Battle Royal at the WWE Super ShowDown event.

Notable mentions - Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley

#3 Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan made his main roster debut on the night after WrestleMania 35. He has been destroying mid-card superstars until now and is yet to have a proper feud. He is clearly destined to be successful on the main roster, given Vince McMahon’s fondness for athletes with a big frame. Lars Sullivan’s strength and freak-like agility have often drawn comparisons to Brock Lesnar’s early days in the company.

Battle Royals are the matches which are usually dominated by larger superstars. For instance, Braun Strowman has always been a force to reckon in these types of matches over the last few years. WWE will likely book Lars Sullivan strongly in the match. He also has a monstrous presence inside the ring, similar to that of Braun Strowman. A win will give Sullivan some momentum going forward as he climbs higher up the card.

#2 AJ Styles

AJ Styles lost his Universal Championship match cleanly at Money in the Bank, and is currently out of the title picture. On the latest edition of RAW, Styles had a backstage altercation with Baron Corbin. This insinuates that AJ Styles might feud with Corbin in the coming weeks. Styles has featured prominently on WWE programming ever since he debuted in early 2016.

AJ spent most of his time in the main event scene in the last three years. He is one of the most beloved wrestlers in the whole wrestling industry. If WWE wants to book a fan favorite to win the Battle Royal, then AJ Styles would be the perfect candidate given his stature and credibility.

