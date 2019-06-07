×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Finishes for Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party: Superstar runs in for the save

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    07 Jun 2019, 03:28 IST

Vince McMahon; Lars Sullivan; Hulk Hogan
Vince McMahon; Lars Sullivan; Hulk Hogan

WWE Super ShowDown is now mere hours away from taking place. As WWE head towards their bi-annual Saudi Arabia event, the WWE Superstars are ready to put on a show for everyone to see.

One of the Superstars who will be performing on the show is Lars Sullivan. Sullivan will be making his main roster in-ring debut for WWE in Saudi Arabia. Despite it being his very first match on the main roster, Lars Sullivan will have the odds stacked against him. Not only is he in a 3-on-1 Handicap match, to top it all off, but he also cannot expect any help from the rest of the roster because of the way he has alienated them from the first day that he got called up post-WrestleMania.

Remember to tune in to Sportskeeda for all the live updates from WWE Super ShowDown.

In this article, we will be talking about 5 finishes for Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party.

#5 Vince McMahon helps Lars Sullivan:

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

Let's face it, right now Vince McMahon is past the age where he can participate in in-ring segments in WWE. While Mr McMahon is known for his crazy persona which was enough to challenge 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, there has always been a 'Vince McMahon guy' in WWE -- someone who is favoured over others by the Chairman of WWE.

This person has been given opportunities just so that Vince McMahon has one or more Superstar under his command who will go where Vince McMahon points him. There have been multiple such factions made by the WWE boss.

Now, Vince McMahon clearly does not like the Superstar who is the WWE Champion. He made sure to make the path to WrestleMania 35 was littered with problems for Kofi Kingston. Even though Kingston was able to overcome them, that does not mean Vince McMahon is ready to back down.

With the help of his latest monster Lars Sullivan, he may seek to take out Kofi Kingston. To get Sullivan on his side, he may come in and raise his hand at the end of the match, indicating that Vince McMahon and Lars Sullivan are bound together.


1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Lucha Dragons Vince McMahon Lars Sullivan
Advertisement
WWE Super ShowDown Predictions: Match card predictions & Preview for Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Vince McMahon is booking a Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party feud
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 match results that can shock the world
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 Matches you should not miss
RELATED STORY
5 Things that must happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Potential candidates that could win the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia 
RELATED STORY
3 Shocking Things That Could Happen At WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
3 things that could happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown : 3 reasons why Dolph Ziggler should win the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 5 possible finishes for Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us