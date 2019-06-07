WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Finishes for Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party: Superstar runs in for the save

Vince McMahon; Lars Sullivan; Hulk Hogan

WWE Super ShowDown is now mere hours away from taking place. As WWE head towards their bi-annual Saudi Arabia event, the WWE Superstars are ready to put on a show for everyone to see.

One of the Superstars who will be performing on the show is Lars Sullivan. Sullivan will be making his main roster in-ring debut for WWE in Saudi Arabia. Despite it being his very first match on the main roster, Lars Sullivan will have the odds stacked against him. Not only is he in a 3-on-1 Handicap match, to top it all off, but he also cannot expect any help from the rest of the roster because of the way he has alienated them from the first day that he got called up post-WrestleMania.

In this article, we will be talking about 5 finishes for Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party.

#5 Vince McMahon helps Lars Sullivan:

Vince McMahon

Let's face it, right now Vince McMahon is past the age where he can participate in in-ring segments in WWE. While Mr McMahon is known for his crazy persona which was enough to challenge 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, there has always been a 'Vince McMahon guy' in WWE -- someone who is favoured over others by the Chairman of WWE.

This person has been given opportunities just so that Vince McMahon has one or more Superstar under his command who will go where Vince McMahon points him. There have been multiple such factions made by the WWE boss.

Now, Vince McMahon clearly does not like the Superstar who is the WWE Champion. He made sure to make the path to WrestleMania 35 was littered with problems for Kofi Kingston. Even though Kingston was able to overcome them, that does not mean Vince McMahon is ready to back down.

With the help of his latest monster Lars Sullivan, he may seek to take out Kofi Kingston. To get Sullivan on his side, he may come in and raise his hand at the end of the match, indicating that Vince McMahon and Lars Sullivan are bound together.

