WWE Super ShowDown: 5 things that shouldn't happen

Who gets the last laugh?

WWE has its third show in Saudi Arabia in WWE Super ShowDown. The coveted show received a lot of backlash last year when the company decided to perform its duties despite the murder of the journalist from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It's no wonder that this year the show is anticipated due to some marquee matches especially the long-awaited one between The Undertaker and Goldberg.

While their story went back and forth only via promos by commentators, the veterans came to the ring on Raw and SmackDown respectively this week to elevate the match. A stare-down between the two on the blue brand was great, but that alone wouldn't be worth anything if the match goes down the drain.

With that in mind, along with the matches at the show, the company should avoid these things:

#5 Randy Orton takes the win

RKO-Outta No where

While the WWE COO is a part-time wrestler, and Randy Orton is the Legend Killer, it still doesn't mean that The Viper should take down the 14-time world champion.

He is a legend in his own right and will go down as one of the biggest wrestlers to step between the ropes. It should, therefore, be Triple H who walks out with the pin and win. This could help in Randy starting a feud down the line when WrestleMania 36 comes around.

With the skills that these two possess, a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All will be a win-win situation for the fans and the business in due course of time. The company wouldn't want to make it a one-time affair only as it did with another Evolution member Batista who was last seen between the ropes at this year's WrestleMania.

The next thing also holds a lot of value, and the company should avoid that.

