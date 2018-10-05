×
WWE Super-Showdown: Predicting the quality of every match

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.53K   //    05 Oct 2018, 19:55 IST

WWE Super-Showdown Australia
Almost show time.

10 matches will be on the card of tomorrow's super show. A glorified house show it might be, but WWE has put together an impressive card for Super-Showdown.

The show will be a long one, and for many viewers, won't air at a convenient time. Which matches then, should people who can't watch live go back and revisit once the event is over? Nothing is for certain, but there are six strong paper matches on the card, with the remaining ones being weak.

Here are all 10 matches ranked according to their likely quality.

#10 Ronda Rousey and the Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

If you avoid any match, this is the one.

Brie Bella has become a running gag since her return to the ring after SummerSlam. Nikki Bella isn't the live action train wreck that her sister is, but few clamored for her return. Ronda Rousey's ring work remains fundamentally electric, but still needs polishing.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan have their own weaknesses and it's unlikely that Ruby Riott can carry the whole thing.

This match will set up the rumored Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella Evolution main event, but that's another angle that's unexciting, to say the least.

#9 Asuka and Naomi vs. The IIconics

Super Show-Down isn't going to be a good night for women's wrestling on the whole, because this is another weak match. The IIconics aren't good ring wrestlers and Naomi, while better, is often sloppy. This match is going to rely on Asuka to carry it, but if she sells too much, as we've seen in the previous two weeks, it's likely to drag.

That psychological disconnect, as well as the IIconics likely getting a tainted and unwarranted win, will make it another match that picky observers may wish to avoid.

This is hardly the way to get the build to Evolution started.

1 / 9 NEXT
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
