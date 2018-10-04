WWE Super Show-down: Predicting the result and ranking all 10 matches based on potential quality

WWE's Australia show looks stacked as hell.

WWE is heading to Melbourne, Australia this weekend for their next international pay-per-view event, Super Show-down. Looking at the card, this show promises to be one that will live long in the memories of fans and wrestlers, alike. Over 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for this event as we could be in for a fun night, or morning, or afternoon of action, depending on where you live.

WWE's last stadium show outside the United States was the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. To say that show, in terms of the hype and promotion it got on TV, was underwhelming is an understatement. While we did get some good wrestling and great moments, it was one hell of a spectacle, but it did feel like the wrestlers were holding something back. It was a glorified house show.

Super Show-down could go down that same route but looking at the card, we are sure to get a fine mix of great wrestling, and great moments. The card is stacked with many interesting matches, which certainly have a lot of potentials. Feuds will end, titles will be won and memories will be made. However, every single match on the card will differ in its quality.

Here are the results predictions for all ten matches currently scheduled, ranked in terms of their potential to deliver.

#10 Asuka and Naomi vs The IIconics

We all know why this match was booked.

Honestly, the only reason this match was booked for Super Show-down was to get Australia's own Peyton Royce and Billie Kay on the card. It feels like a match that would take place on any random episode of Smackdown. We could get bits of good wrestling in there, with Naomi's athleticism and Asuka's brilliance. It really is a shame to see how far the Empress of Tomorrow has fallen since she lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Asuka will likely be on the losing end of yet another pay-per-view match, as the IIconics would pick up a victory in front of their people. As unfortunate another loss could be for her, this could begin the recovery of the former NXT Women's Champion.

After Super Show-down, Asuka and Naomi could have a mini-feud which is obviously won by the Empress. As for the IIconics, they could be possible players in the rumoured women's tag team division as we build to Evolution, so a pay-per-view tag team victory would do nicely for them.

Prediction: The IIconics win in their home country

