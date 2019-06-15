×
WWE Rumors: Rumor Killer on the backstage altercation between Undertaker and Goldberg at Super ShowDown

Phillipa Marie
15 Jun 2019, 17:30 IST

Did The Deadman and Goldberg come to blows after Super ShowDown?
Did The Deadman and Goldberg come to blows after Super ShowDown?

What's the story?

It's safe to say that the match between Goldberg and The Undertaker at Super ShowDown last Friday night didn't exactly go to plan, which is why a number of online news outlets have reported that the two men exchanged words backstage following the match, but that seemingly isn't true.

In case you didn't know...

Undertaker returned to the ring for the first time since November as part of Super ShowDown, whilst Goldberg stepped up to The Deadman in his first bout since WrestleMania 33, but a match that was billed as "the first time ever" between two WWE legends quickly went downhill.

Goldberg was knocked out midway through the match when he headbutted the ring post and instead of the match being called off it was allowed to continue and it led to a number of scary moments for both men.

The heart of the matter

A number of sources reported that Goldberg and Undertaker were both livid at the fact that their match didn't live up to the hype, and after they both made it through the curtain, they started shouting and calling each other out for being unsafe in the ring.

According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, this backstage confrontation never actually happened.

“I have not heard one person with any legitimacy claim this as being true. In fact, when I asked about that rumor, it was quickly shot down by those who were actually in Saudi Arabia, so I tend to think that story is 100% fiction. Goldberg was not in any position to be fighting with anyone after their match. My belief is that he was checked out by WWE’s medical staff and if there was interaction after, it was likely Undertaker checking on his well being,” he said via WrestlingNewsSource

What's next?

Reports today suggest that Goldberg could be looking to make his return to WWE for one last match, whilst Undertaker's future still remains up in the air.

Do you think Undertaker and Goldberg came to blows following Super ShowDown? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 The Undertaker Goldberg
