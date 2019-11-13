WWE Superstar Ali has name changed once again

Mustafa Ali

Ali is Mustafa Ali once again in WWE! The SmackDown Superstar has had his name changed once again by the company as per WWE.com.

Earlier this year, in March, Mustafa Ali had his name cut short to just Ali. He was not too pleased when WWE shortened his name, tweeting the following:

"Mustafa means the "chosen one" with an emphasis on being chosen from amongst the people. Name or not, nothing has changed. I fight for the people. I am one of them."

Now, things seem to have been sorted, and he is back with his full name!

Ali wasn't the only one who had his name changed or edited this year. Andrade 'Cien' Almas was made just Andrade, and Heavy Machinery's Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight also had their names shortened to Otis & Tucker.

Erick Rowan also had his name going back and forth, with WWE chopping out the 'Erick' and then adding it back a few months later. The former Wyatt Family member got a small push recently but has now been drafted to Monday Night RAW, and it looks like he won't be among those who get a push soon.

