WWE Superstar Angel Garza shares he has become a father

WWE Superstar Angel Garza recently shared that he has welcomed parenthood.

Garza signed with WWE in April 2019 and made his televised debut a couple of months later as a heel. In December that year, he defeated Lio Rush to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Garza and his real-life cousin Humberto Carrillo currently perform as a tag team titled 'Los Lotharios'. The team currently performs on the Blue brand. The duo are the hosts of the Kiss Cam segment. The segment allegedly stirred up trouble for the tag team as it continued during the pandemic and Garza stating that his kiss was a cure for Covid-19.

Earlier this year, the former 24/7 Champion announced that his wife was expecting a baby. He shared a couple of stories on Instagram and a tweet citing the birth of his child.

Garza shared an image of the little one's feet making an impression on his t-shirt

WWE universe congratulated Angel Garza on becoming a father

Angel Garza impressed the WWE universe with his unique lucha style of wrestling. His high-flying skills and persona in the ring have garnered the attention of fans since his debut.

The wrestling world poured in their heartfelt messages and congratulated the Superstar's venture into parenthood.

Another fan shared an image of Garza with congratulations in the title:

One fan cited that the baby was beautiful while sharing in the couple's happiness:

One fan simply congratulated him and his wife:

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and Humberto were involved in a feud against the Viking Raiders for the RAW Tag Team title but were unsuccessful. Angel and Humberto have been absent from WWE television for a while. Given their impressive teamwork and tag team work, it may not be long since Los Lotharios might be vying for the tag team titles.

Would you like to see Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo compete for the tag team championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sportskeeda sends hearty congratulations to Angel Garza and his wife on becoming new parents!

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far