WWE Superstar appears for first time in 22 months at live event

Tino Sabbatelli began training at the Performance Center in October 2014

Tino Sabbatelli made his first WWE appearance in 22 months at the NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Friday, February 14.

The 36-year-old, who underwent surgery on a torn pectoral muscle in April 2018, confirmed earlier in the week that he would be in attendance at the live event, but it was not clear if he would return to in-ring action.

According to Wrestling Inc’s report of the show, Sabbatelli did not compete in a match. Instead, he cut a promo about nobody in the locker room “giving a s***” about him during his absence, while he also bragged about being “the most elite” athlete in NXT.

Tino Sabbatelli’s WWE career so far

Long-term followers of the NXT product may remember Tino Sabbatelli from the Breaking Ground series on the WWE Network in 2015, which focused on various up-and-coming Superstars as they looked to make an impression at the Performance Center and at NXT live events.

One year later, Sabbatelli made his televised debut on NXT and he soon became tag team partners with Riddick Moss, who recently moved to RAW as Mojo Rawley's new ally.

The former NFL player split from Moss in April 2018, shortly before his injury, and he has not been seen on WWE television for almost two years.

