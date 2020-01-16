WWE Superstar Bianca Belair reacts after becoming No.1 Contender for NXT Women's Championship

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020

Bianca Belair

This week's episode of WWE NXT saw Bianca Belair winning a Battle Royal match in the main event to become the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship. She will now face either defending champion Rhea Ripley or Toni Storm at NXT TakeOver: Portland considering who walks out as the champion after their match at WWE Worlds Collide.

After the match, Bianca took to Twitter to give a reaction of her victory by making a simple statement: "I said I was better."

The EST of NXT becomes the No. 1 Contender

Bianca Belair won the Battle Royal match by lastly eliminating Io Shirai over the top rope. The two Superstars fought tooth and nail upon the apron and no one could tell who was going to eliminate whom.

Finally, Belair caught the Joshi Judas on her shoulders and threw her to the floor outside. Whoever Belair faces at TakeOver: Portland it can be said that she poses a genuine threat to their championship reign. Over the past few weeks, we have seen The EST of NXT taunting Rhea Ripley and The Nightmare is not one of them to sit quietly.

Ripley congratulated Belair on becoming the No. 1 Contender and Belair replied by saying that she is looking forward to facing her.