WWE Superstar Braun Strowman to visit India

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 224 // 12 Jul 2018, 15:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman will be making his return to India

WHAT: WWE Superstar Braun Strowman will appear in India, straight from his epic cage match vs. Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules this weekend, airing live on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels

WHERE: Mumbai and Hyderabad.

WHEN: Braun Strowman will travel to Mumbai to meet with his Desi fans on Thursday, July 19th and Friday, July 20th. The Monster Among Men will then make his very first appearance in Hyderabad, the City of Nawabs, on Saturday, July 21st.

WHY: It’s India calling again, and the Monster Among Men has obliged. Following his demolition of Kane at the WWE live event in New Delhi last December, the 6’8" Strowman will return next week for a busy schedule of activity including a major appearance with one of the biggest names in Indian entertainment. More details on this huge interaction will be released soon.

Strowman will also be a guest on WWE Sunday Dhamaal, airing on Sunday, July 22nd, as well as meeting young athletes from the Special Olympics International, contest winners, and children’s hospital patients.

He will also be talking about how WWE is stepping up its talent recruitment strategy to find the next Indian WWE Superstar.

After the overwhelming love I received from my fans in India, I’m excited to be coming back for more,” said Braun Strowman. “Brace yourself WWE Universe India. The Monster is coming!

“WWE has always had overwhelming support in India and the continuous interaction with fans through collaborative initiatives over the years has contributed to the growth of its audience,” said Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution & Head, SPN Sports. “Our on-air initiatives to engage our viewers include WWE Sunday Dhamaal and live Hindi commentary for RAW & Smackdown on a weekly basis. Braun Strowman’s visit to India will further amplify the fan engagement.”

“Braun Strowman is one of the most successful WWE Superstars today who is literally powering his way to the top” said Sheetesh Srivastava, Vice President & General Manager, WWE India. “In the last couple of months, the Monster Among Men has won the Greatest Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank contract. Given that India has one of the largest WWE fanbases in the world, we are excited to bring Braun Strowman here to engage with the WWE Universe.”

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com