WWE Superstar Cesaro opens up about the altercation with Rusev's parents at WrestleMania 35

WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro is one of the most talented in-ring technicians of the modern era. His hard-hitting style mixed with technical mat-wrestling in matches often earn him praise from the WWE Universe as well as the critics.

The former United States Champion teamed up with Sheamus and formed The Bar and the duo went on to become multi-time tag team champions. They disbanded this year after The Celtic Warrior had to undergo surgery and since then, The Swiss Cyborg has gone back to being a singles competitor.

Recently, Cesaro caught up with Sun Sport where he talked about a lot of things going on around in the business of professional wrestling and WWE.

Insulting Rusev's parents at WrestleMania 35 is one of his personal favorites

The Bar took on the defending WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Ricochet & Aleister Black and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura in a fatal four-way tag-team match at The Showcase of The Immortals in April this year. Although The Bar lost that match, Cesaro pointed out that there is a lot of "cool stuff" that goes unnoticed when they are not on television.

Cesaro said that when Ricochet and Aleister Black were making their entrances, the arena was dark and at that moment he was trash-talking with Rusev's parents. He added that it was one of his favorite moments.

There was obviously my WrestleMania match with Sheamus and everybody else in the four-way tag – that was a lot of fun. I was actually slagging off Rusev’s family, his mum and dad, while Aleister Black and Ricochet made their entrances. It was dark, and I was standing outside the ring and they were just sitting right there… that was great.

