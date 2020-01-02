WWE Superstar confirms in-ring return to happen in 2020

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Lana will return to in-ring action this year

Lana is enjoying the best phase of her WWE career right now as one of the most hated figures on RAW, courtesy of her polarizing storyline featuring Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan and Rusev.

The Ravishing Russian ended 2019 main by eventing the Monday Night show, however, she has even bigger plans in store for 2020.

During an interview with TV Insider before the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Lana revealed that she will return to the ring this year. Lana claims that she wrote down around 100 dreams in April last year along with 10 goals she wanted to achieve in the following 18 months.

Lana stated that she has already achieved 80% of what she had set out to do. She also teased becoming a champion this year.

"The crazy thing was returning to TV and Bobby, it was for the season premiere of Monday Night Raw. That was one of the things in my 10 goals is to be something on Raw or Smackdown and impacting people and giving people something to talk about. To see that, literally, my wildest dreams come true, it's mind-blowing. I'm so thankful. I'm making my goals and dreams for the next year, and the sky's the limit. Yes, I will be getting back in the ring. Anything can happen, it's WWE. I'd love to be champion — why not?" H/t Credit: TV Insider

Lana's wedding to Bobby Lashley on this week's episode of RAW didn't go according to plan as Liv Morgan returned and confessed her love for Lana. Lana's ex-husband and Lashley's ex-wife also showed up in the main event segment that predictably descended into complete chaos.

Rusev popped out of the big cake in the ring to end the segment by brawling with Lashley while Lana unleashed an attack on Morgan.

The introduction of Morgan has added another layer to the ridiculous angle, that is expected to play out until WrestleMania 36.

Regarding Lana's in-ring return, her last wrestling appearance was in the Women's Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show.