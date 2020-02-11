WWE Superstar demands to earn more money than Vince McMahon

Current WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is perhaps one of the most popular Superstars in the promotion, one that has helped in changing the women's division. Lynch has been on a roll over the last one-and-a-half years, and is one of WWE's most marketable figure.

In an interview with TV Insider, Lynch said that she should be earning more than anyone else in WWE, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

“I should be making more in that whole company, everybody — Vince McMahon included. I want to change the game. I want to prove that it doesn’t matter your gender, your race, your background, if you are doing the job and keeping people invested, if you are keeping people interested, then you deserve to be paid at a level higher than anybody else. Or as high as anybody else. As high as the best of them. I look around the arenas and the majority of the people are in my shirts. The majority of people hold signs for me, so pay me as such and that will be the way it will be."

In the interview, she also spoke about how women's wrestling needs to be given opportunities and whatever is interesting, should be on TV. She also revealed she had doubts about her own ability earlier in her career, but she got out of that rut.

Lynch is currently in a feud with Asuka on WWE RAW, and she defeated the Japanese Superstar on this week's RAW, retaining her title. But, soon after the match, she was attacked by NXT's Shayna Baszler, which could be her next feud.