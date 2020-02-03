WWE Superstar gives incredible reaction to praise from legend Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio dished out some lofty praise recently

Thrilling, exciting, enthralling – these are just some of the adjectives that can be used to describe WWE Superstar Ricochet. It seems however, we can now add ‘humble’ to that list.

The 31-year-old former United States and NXT North American Champion has made a massive impression on the WWE Universe during his spell with the company – and fans all over the world since his career debut some 16 years ago.

The uncanny, breath-taking ability of the Illinois-born risk-taker raises eyebrows and turns heads wherever he goes, not least within the ranks of his colleagues. Only recently, for instance, WWE icon and multi-time former World Champion Rey Mysterio threw some hefty praise Ricochet’s way.

In an interview with BT Sport, the official television partner of WWE in the UK, the 42-year-old veteran identified Ricochet as the most likely candidate to emulate his success and stardom in the future, saying “I personally feel he is the next Rey Mysterio.”

Such an endorsement could be enough to stroke the ego of a lesser competitor, but it appears that the man himself took the huge compliment very much in his stride, and with his trademark composure.

Replying on social media, Ricochet respectfully batted back the bold prediction – insisting simply that nobody was capable of truly equalling The Master of the 619.

This is truly amazing to watch. But let me be the first to say that there will NEVER be another Rey Mysterio. 🐐



All I can do is try to continue to inspire the next generation of guys and girls that want to be wrestlers like he did for me and countless others.#Booyaka 🙏🏽 https://t.co/8cB1aln55c — Rick O’shea (@KingRicochet) February 3, 2020

Is Ricochet too modest for his own good? Was Rey Mysterio on the money with his prediction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

