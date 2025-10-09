WWE Superstar inspired by "Monster" Ed Gein?

Ed Gein has been the inspiration for a number of serial killers over the years, but it seems that there was also a WWE star inspired by the &quot;monster.&quot;Ed Gein has become a household name over the past week following the release of &quot;Monster-The Ed Gein Story&quot; on Netflix, and whilst the series delves into the films and characters that were inspired by Gein's actions, there was one former WWE star who was inspired by Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Leatherface, a character that was created based on the antics of Ed Gein in his farm in Plainfield, Wisconsin, was someone who went on to inspire Corporal Kirchner. While he portrayed a military hero throughout his time in WWE, he was part of NJPW in the late 1980s, where he portrayed a character called Leatherface who was straight out of Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Leatherface was a character that needed no introduction and continued the level of reach that Ed Gein had produced long after his passing. Did Leatherface ever make his debut in a match in WWE?&quot;Corporal Kirchner&quot; was the character that was used throughout Michael Penzel's time in World Wrestling Entertainment which surprisingly came before his run in NJPW. Penzel wrestled Nikolai Volkoff at WrestleMania 2 in a Flag Match, which he won before departing the company in the late 1980s. The surprising part here is the fact that he was announced for a gimmick battle royal back in 2001 that could have seen him bring his Leatherface character to America, but he was removed from the match before WrestleMania 17. After a lengthy wrestling career, Penzel passed away from a heart attack in December 2021 in North Carolina, more than 15 years after the company had already announced his passing as part of a misunderstanding connected to his real name.