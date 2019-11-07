×
WWE Superstar Kyle O'Reilly opens up about his tribulations with diabetes

Shubham Roy
ANALYST
News
07 Nov 2019, 14:32 IST

Kyle O'Reilly striking his signature air guitar pose with the NXT Tag Team title
Kyle O'Reilly striking his signature air guitar pose with the NXT Tag Team title

WWE Superstars often have a lot of influence over the fans and it feels good to see when one of them uses social media to post inspirational and knowledgable information for general awareness.

One recent entry in the list of such Superstars is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly. The Undisputed Era member took to Instagram to share the news of him living with Type 1 Diabetes to raise diabetes awareness since November is Diabetes Awareness Month. WWE also ran a story on their official website about the same.


I’ve never been super candid or vocal about living with type 1 diabetes but since November is Diabetes awareness month I figured it was my responsibility to share some things that may help somebody else. This device on my arm is a continuous glucose monitor and it is basically my life line. I know how hard it can be living with diabetes. Injecting insulin or constantly stabbing your finger to test your blood at what always seems to be the prime inopportune moment. There are so many variables that make living with this disease difficult and every day is a struggle to maintain healthy blood sugars. I’ve been inspired recently by @chrisruden and @the_t1d_firefighter two guys who are very comfortable in their skin and are very open about living with type 1 diabetes. I’ve been reminded that nobody has to travel this road on their own and having a support system is critical in diabetes management. Although there is no cure, medical technology continues to advance and having the @eversensecgm CGM become a part of my life has really changed the game for me. I know how self conscious one can be with pump wires hanging out of your shirt or having to draw and inject insulin in the middle of a crowded restaurant, but that’s life. And having this device makes me feel like a cyborg which is cool too. If you or somebody you know struggles with this disease you’ve got someone cheering you on. If you care for a child with diabetes let them know they can achieve anything. Doctors told me a career in pro-wrestling would be impossible. I’m an NXT tag-team champion now. This is a mental grind as much as it is a physical grind and take each day with a new perspective and chance to be better than you were yesterday. #beunstoppable #teamtype1

Kyle O'Reilly was told he would never become a pro-wrestler

Kyle wrote that he had never been vocal about living with type 1 diabetes but considered that it was a good time to spread awareness about diabetes considering that November is Diabetes Awareness Month. O'Reilly mentioned doctors once told him that a career in professional wrestling would be impossible for him because of the physical nature of the sport which may often result in cuts and bruises for an athlete, a situation which can be lethal for people suffering from diabetes.

In the post, O'Reilly shared images of him wearing the continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on his arm and wrote that it became a part of his life and has "changed the game" for him. He added that although no cure has been created for the disease, medical science has come up with lot of alternatives such as the CGM device and told that people should not give up if they suffer from such a disease.

O'Reilly also wrote that the situation will be physically and mentally taxing for diabetics but advised that they should always strive to begin each day with a positive attitude. Several WWE Superstars and personnel along with members of the WWE Universe commented on the post and congratulated him.

The list includes WWE announcer Cathy Kelley, his Undisputed Era stablemates Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Aleister Black, Natalya, and Chris Jericho.

Tags:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Kyle O'Reilly WWE NXT Tag Team Championship
