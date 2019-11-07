WWE Superstar Kyle O'Reilly opens up about his tribulations with diabetes

Kyle O'Reilly striking his signature air guitar pose with the NXT Tag Team title

WWE Superstars often have a lot of influence over the fans and it feels good to see when one of them uses social media to post inspirational and knowledgable information for general awareness.

One recent entry in the list of such Superstars is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly. The Undisputed Era member took to Instagram to share the news of him living with Type 1 Diabetes to raise diabetes awareness since November is Diabetes Awareness Month. WWE also ran a story on their official website about the same.

Kyle O'Reilly was told he would never become a pro-wrestler

Kyle wrote that he had never been vocal about living with type 1 diabetes but considered that it was a good time to spread awareness about diabetes considering that November is Diabetes Awareness Month. O'Reilly mentioned doctors once told him that a career in professional wrestling would be impossible for him because of the physical nature of the sport which may often result in cuts and bruises for an athlete, a situation which can be lethal for people suffering from diabetes.

In the post, O'Reilly shared images of him wearing the continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on his arm and wrote that it became a part of his life and has "changed the game" for him. He added that although no cure has been created for the disease, medical science has come up with lot of alternatives such as the CGM device and told that people should not give up if they suffer from such a disease.

O'Reilly also wrote that the situation will be physically and mentally taxing for diabetics but advised that they should always strive to begin each day with a positive attitude. Several WWE Superstars and personnel along with members of the WWE Universe commented on the post and congratulated him.

The list includes WWE announcer Cathy Kelley, his Undisputed Era stablemates Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, Aleister Black, Natalya, and Chris Jericho.