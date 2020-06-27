WWE Superstar Lacey Evans teases 'change' after losing in a crucial match on SmackDown

It took a huge loss for the top WWE Superstar to make this decision.

Lacey Evans is now prepared to make a lot of changes in the coming weeks.

Will a few changes help Lacey Evans in WWE?

On the last episode of SmackDown, WWE booked a fatal 4-way match to determine the next challenger for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. This match featured Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, and Dana Brooke. In the end, it was Nikki Cross who emerged victorious and earned a title opportunity against Bayley at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

Lacey Evans on why she needs a change to enter the title picture in WWE

Following her loss in this crucial match, Lacey Evans was spotted backstage by the WWE production crew who went on to ask her to comment on things not going her way. In response, the Sassy Southern Belle went on to say that she has had to work for everything that she has achieved in her life, unlike her counterparts who mostly depend on luck.

"Of course, things didn't go my way ya nasty! I lost the damn eyelash, I freaking the lost match. You know, I should be going to Extreme Rules. Because pound for pound and grit for grit, not a single nasty thing can compare to me, whatsoever. But you know that they got luck on their side. That is something that I never had. I have had to work for every single thing that I have ever got in my entire life. "

Lacey Evans further went on to point out that she has had important victories over the top talents in the WWE women's division and deserves to be in the championship picture. However, given the fact that it has still not happened, Lacey Evans stated that she is going to change a lot of things in order to establish her dominance.

"I have been here for one year. I have gone against Bayley, I have gone against Becky Lynch I beat Bayley. I beat Sasha Banks. And I have what it takes to be a champion. Yet you got that nasty Nikki Cross going at Extreme Rules when, like I said, it should be me. So, if you want to tell me what the hell happened out there... well, sweetheart, things are going to change. And I will leave it at that. And if you will excuse me now, I have lots and lots of work to do. "

EXCLUSIVE: After missing out a huge opportunity tonight on #SmackDown, @LaceyEvansWWE promises "change." pic.twitter.com/Ni4lRh5vnh — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 27, 2020

Lacey Evans has managed to impress the WWE Universe with her matches inside the squared circle. She is certainly worthy of a championship reign, but WWE will need to book a compelling feud for her before she can find herself challenging for the title. Hopefully, we will see Lacey Evans bring in a few changes that will help her in establishing herself as a more serious competitor in the coming weeks.