WWE Superstar to lose championship at WrestleMania 41 after complaining to Triple H? Exploring the possibility 

WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and WWE has stacked the card with 13 matches so far. However, several stars are still left out of the grand spectacle. This may not sit well with a top champion, who could raise a complaint against the authority (in kayfabe). As a result, Triple H could make a bold decision that could possibly lead to a massive title change.

Ad

Chelsea Green might drop her Women's United States Championship at The Show of Shows. Despite holding the gold, she is not featured on the WrestleMania 41 card. A frustrated Green could raise this issue before Nick Aldis this week on SmackDown, but to no avail. As a result, The Hot Mess could decide to issue a Women's US Title open challenge in Las Vegas.

Such a high-stakes challenge would be enough to give Chelsea Green the spotlight at WrestleMania. However, this open challenge could be answered by a major WWE star, potentially a big name like Alexa Bliss. If it happens, it could lead to a shocking title change, leaving fans absolutely stunned.

Ad

Trending

There is a high possibility of it happening at the upcoming spectacle. Even though Chelsea Green has been a champion for over 100 days, her reign has been pretty underwhelming. As a result, a title change at a big stage like WrestleMania could raise the prestige of the title, while providing a fitting conclusion to Green's reign.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell how things will unfold for The Hot Mess from here on.

Chelsea Green to chase the Women's Tag Team Titles after WrestleMania 41?

Chelsea Green is one of the most popular stars on the current roster in WWE. Her performance is highly appreciated by the fans, and WWE might be looking to capitalize on this hype even after WrestleMania. If The Hot Mess loses her gold at The Show of Shows, WWE might have some other plans for her.

Ad

The 34-year-old might find herself in the Women's Tag Team Title picture after the Las Vegas spectacle. Green is already a part of the faction called The Green Regime with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. She could team up with any one of them to chase the tag titles.

This way, WWE could keep her relevant despite taking away the Women's United States Title. Besides, Chelsea Green's last reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Piper Niven was heavily entertaining. So, WWE could recreate that magic for another memorable title run.

It is going to be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for Green after The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More