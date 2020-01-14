WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley gives a statement after winning the 24/7 Championship on this week's RAW

Mojo Rawley after winning the WWE 24/7 title

WWE RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley pinned R-Truth on this week's edition of the Red brand to become a two-time 24/7 Champion. Mojo had previously won the title on FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square by pinning R-Truth and moments later lost the title back to Truth.

The former Hype Bro then took to Twitter to make a statement. In his post, Mojo wrote that he is not running and hiding and added that he is the first 24/7 Champion to not cower with the title.

I’m not running. I’m not hiding. I’m the FIRST @WWE 24/7 CHAMPION TO NOT COWER WITH THE TITLE. I look forward to defending this title, any time, any place. Cuz that’s how Mojo rolls. #RAW pic.twitter.com/OLzDOKusx7 — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 14, 2020

How did Mojo Rawley win the 24/7 title on this week's RAW?

During a segment where WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman were addressing the WWE Universe inside the ring, R-Truth came out and interrupted them. The 30-time 24/7 Champion said that although Lesnar might be the favorite to win the Royal Rumble match, his childhood hero John Cena had taught him to never give up.

R-Truth continued with his hilarious antics and declared that he will enter the Rumble and eliminate Heyman. This left Lesnar laughing and an annoyed Heyman clarified that he is not in the match but Lesnar will be.

R-Truth then officially 'undeclared' himself from the match and while he was about to make his exit, he got put down by Lesnar with a massive F-5. While Truth was being carried away to the back by referees, Mojo Rawley came running down the ramp and laid him down.

He then covered Truth to score the pinfall and win the 24/7 title and then talked trash about how he will take on anyone who would like to come for his title.