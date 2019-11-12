WWE Superstar Montez Ford commemorates Veterans Day

Montez Ford with his tag-team partner Angelo Dawkins

This week's episode of WWE RAW fell on Veterans Day. This particular occasion gives people a chance to pay tribute to those who have served in the US Armed Forces and also holds a special place in the hearts of military veterans.

A small section of WWE Superstars also served in the military before they transitioned into the world of sports-entertainment. One of them is the Street Profits' Montez Ford, who in an interview with Yahoo Sports told how fortunate he was to have served with the Marine Corps.

Ford served in the military so that his family did not have to worry about him

Ford said that as a high-school student he was offered college scholarships because he was an exceptional track and field athlete but he declined them and chose this path to help relieve some of the stress that his mother and his family were facing.

I chose the Marines because at that point in time, my mother and my family were going through a few complications and I didn’t want the burden of having to worry about me on them. I took on the pleasure of going and serving my country for four years and I think it was the best decision I’ve made to date.

