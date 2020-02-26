WWE Superstar Nia Jax gives worrying update about her potential return from injury

When will Nia Jax return to action?

After almost ten months on the sidelines, there is concern that WWE Superstar Nia Jax still may not be returning to action any time soon.

The former RAW Women’s Champion is a much-missed member of the roster, having been out with injury since April 2019.

Jax suffered an horrific double anterior cruciate ligament injury shortly after WrestleMania 35, needing major surgery to repair both knees.

At the time, it was noted that she would be forced to miss around nine months of action, so the absence was always going to be long-term. However, it now appears that even with that loose deadline having come and gone, Jax may still yet have some time to wait.

The 35-year-old, whose cousin is The Rock, was discussing her potential return to WWE on social media, when one fan quizzed the Australian-born Superstar on when fans might get to see her back on screen and in the squared circle.

Dishearteningly, her response was less than positive, with Jax adding that she has “no idea” when she’ll be back in competitive action - while also quipping that maybe the fan who'd asked could be her manager!

I have no idea! And maybe...I’ll pitch it https://t.co/RhY7Bc5XwM — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) February 26, 2020

Jax had enjoyed a memorable rise through the WWE ranks following her NXT debut some six years ago – after two years at Full Sail, she lost in her bid to claim the NXT Women's Championship from Asuka, before embarking on her permanent move to the ‘main roster.’

Her championship win came a year prior to her injury, a memorable victory over Alexa Bliss at Wrestlemania 34.