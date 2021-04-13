WWE Superstar Omos - 6 things you probably didn't know about Jordan Omogbehin

WWE Superstar Omos turned a few heads when he first appeared with AJ Styles in October 2020. The RAW Superstar remained part of Styles’ storylines for quite some time and started playing a major role.

This led him to appear with Styles right after The New Day won the RAW Tag Team Championships and challenge the duo to a match at WrestleMania. At The Show of Shows, Omos made his televised in-ring debut with Styles by his side.

The 7-foot-3 superstar surprised many fans by delivering some big moves late in the match and winning the RAW Tag Team titles for his team.

The victory shows that the creatives have a lot of faith in the colossal superstar. WWE has always had a soft spot for 7-footers, but it looks like Omos has a lot more to offer than many other giants who’ve come before him.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at six things you probably didn’t know about Jordan Omogbehin - the WWE Superstar now known as Omos.

#6 Omos joined the WWE Performance Center along with some big names in 2018

Omos came into the limelight as AJ Styles’ bodyguard in October 2020. Since then, WWE fans have watched him on RAW many times. But he initially joined the WWE Performance Center back in October 2018 along with some other big names.

Matt Riddle was one of the men who joined the WWE Performance Center with Omos. The Original Bro was known as “one of NXT’s most highly publicized signings of all time.”

That’s not all, as Mia Yim, Damian Priest, Humberto Carrillo, and Chelsea Green were the other superstars who joined the WWE Performance Center at the same time. The company issued a press release following the signings and described Omos with the following words:

“Towering over the rest of the recruits is 7-foot-3, 370-pound Jordan Omogbehin. Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, the imposing Omogbehin played college basketball at the University of South Florida and Morgan State University in Baltimore.”

Omos may have competed in far fewer matches than those who joined WWE with him. However, he has managed to make a big impact by winning the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

#5 Omos has tried his hand at becoming a food blogger

Omos has finally shown the WWE Universe what he is capable of in the squared circle. But being a 7-foot-3 giant must be a tough job and would work up a big appetite.

The WWE Superstar has tried to turn his love for food into a part-time hobby by becoming a food blogger. Known as “Giant Foodie,” Omos has reviewed a Sushi Station on his Instagram account.

The RAW Tag Team Champion captioned the video as follows:

“The Giant Foodie explores the world of food.”

It’s good to see that the superstar is interested in venturing into a side project just like Xavier Woods, Sheamus, and Asuka. Hopefully, fans will get to watch a lot more of The Giant Foodie’s reviews in the future.

