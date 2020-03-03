WWE Superstar replaced by AEW talent for an upcoming tournament

A top WWE superstar has been replaced for the 16 Carat Gold Tournament by an AEW talent

WWE Superstar and former Cruiserweight Champion, Lio Rush, was set to enter Westside Xtreme Wrestling's upcoming 16 Carat Gold Tournament. However, wXw has announced that, due to Rush's WWE schedule, the company has decided to pull him out of the tournament.

As a replacement for Rush, wXw has confirmed that AEW talent, Jeff Cobb, will be entering this year's wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament, joining the field along with the likes of Bandido, Cara Noir, and Mike Bailey among other notable names.

Jeff Cobb replaces Lio Rush for wXw 16 Carat Gold

Westside Xtreme Wrestling recently took to Twitter and confirmed that AEW talent and ROH star, Jeff Cobb will be entering this year's wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament after WWE decided to withdraw Rush due to a conflict in his schedule.

wXw made the following announcement below and, as seen, Cobb will be joining an already stacked line-up that was previously announced by the German promotion:

Unfortunately WWE has pulled @itsLioRush from #wXw16Carat due to his WWE schedule. We are as dissapointed about this as you are. We are excited to confirm @RealJeffCobb as Lio’s replacement for #wXw16Carat.



Tickets, info, schedule, FAQ: https://t.co/dyUeDvuS9x pic.twitter.com/vbQ4k9rK4E — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 3, 2020

What's next?

Having made his debut for All Elite Wrestling a few weeks prior to AEW Revolution, it remains to be seen what's next, and if we'll get a glimpse of the former ROH TV Champion on AEW TV once again.

Nevertheless, Cobb will definitely be someone to watch out for in the 16 Carat Gold Tournament later this month.