Triple H

WWE and NXT Superstar Dakota Kai was recently in conversation with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. During the interview, she revealed that the idea to pair her up with Raquel Gonzalez was actually Triple H's idea.

Raquel Gonzalez aligned herself with Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver: Portland when she interfered in the latter's match with Tegan Nox. Ever since, Raquel has acted as Kai's henchwoman and has been a thorn in the side of all of Dakota Kai's opponents.

When Ryan Satin quizzed her on whose idea it was to put her and Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai said:

"It was brought to me by Triple H himself."

He really wanted to utilize Raquel in a way that would highlight everything that she has to offer. As soon as that was a thing that was told to me leading up to Tegan and my TakeOver match in Portland, when they told me that she would be getting involved at the end, I was – obviously it’s a surprise, cause everything that they tell you is like, ‘What?! Really?! Crazy!” – but as soon as I knew it was her, and I knew that we get along so well and she’s so talented, I was like, 'This is great.'"

"This gives me also as a performer another level to play with. Ya know? So, it’s cool. I was so happy."

Dakota Kai's NXT journey so far

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

After a one-off appearance at NXT in 2015, Dakota Kai signed with WWE in 2016 and was a part of the Mae Young Classic. Kai made it to the quarterfinals where she lost to Kairi Sane, but she made the world take notice when she beat Kavita Devi and then Rhea Ripley in the first two rounds.

Since then, she has challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Championship and The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Tegan Nox (as a part of Team Kick), but she is yet to get her hands on any gold yet.

Advertisement

After turning heel by attacking her former partner Tegan Nox before the WarGames match at TakeOver: WarGames, she has aligned herself with Raquel Gonzalez and the two are already a force to reckon with at NXT.