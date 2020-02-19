WWE Superstar reveals the locker room leaders in the women's division

WWE Superstars may hate each other on screen, but away from it, backstage, they are a tight-knit bunch, who try to push each other and help them succeed. It's a well-known fact that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are locker room leaders for the men, keeping the locker room in check, as well as being representatives for the male talent.

In an interview with RondaRousey.com, current SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville spoke about who the locker room leaders are in the women's division.

“Bayley is definitely one—she’s like the locker room leader always. She’s someone you could go to for advice or if you have questions about how things work or whoever it was, she’s definitely just a natural leader in the locker room. Becky was someone that I always went to too. Becky’s cool because she’s one of those people that leads by example. She’s not going to tell you what to do with your life, but she just carries herself in a way that’s admirable.”

Deville spoke about a variety of things in the interview, right from her beginnings in WWE with Tough Enough, to her MMA career, her current journey in WWE, as well as how fans have reacted to her sexual orientation.