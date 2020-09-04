WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio set to get his own major new television show

WWE Superstar and veteran professional wrestling legend Rey Mysterio will now be appearing on television in a new format as he is set to star in his own animated series. The series will be airing on Cartoon Network Latin America.

Lucha Central reported on the positive development which was revealed on the 2020 Pixelati Festival. Cartoon Network Latin America announced that they had reached an agreement to produce the series with the founders of the Viva Calevara! Creative Studio. The studio is known for developing creative and beautiful artwork, with animation, video games, among other projects.

The animated project will have WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio as the main protagonist in the project which will combine wrestling with mystery, mythology, magic, and other aspects.

Rey Mysterio was naturally extremely happy with the project and stated that he knew that something had been missing.

"After 35 years of career and multiple achievements, I was still missing something. I always wanted an animated series with the character of Rey Mysterio and when the idea was presented to me, I was immediately captivated."

"Working with Cartoon Network has been incredible, I can't think of anyone better than this group to make this project a reality." - Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is currently on WWE RAW, but suffered an injury. Fans can find out more about this week's episode of RAW on Sportskeeda's own podcast Legion of RAW with WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal and Chris Featherstone.

Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio's latest run on WWE RAW has seen the Lucha Libre legend team up with his son Dominik Mysterio. Dominik made his wrestling debut in WWE at SummerSlam 2020. He then teamed up with his father at WWE Payback to face Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Unfortunately, at WWE Payback, Rey Mysterio suffered a torn tricep and is out of action for the time being. In the meantime, he has had an ongoing feud with Seth Rollins over the last few months, which brought Dominik into the company. Now, with Rey Mysterio out of action, Dominik Mysterio may continue the feud, even without his father's support.