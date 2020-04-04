WWE Superstar Roman Reigns surprises young fan who had WrestleMania 36 tickets

A young Roman Reigns fan with kidney issues was excited about seeing WrestleMania live this year.

His favorite wrestler, Roman Reigns, sent him a wonderful message to help raise his spirits.

Sadly, we won't be seeing this match take place this weekend.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everybody's plans of witnessing WrestleMania live in Tampa, FL went out of the window. It was extremely disappointing given how popular the event is and how glorious its previous editions have always been.

However, this was especially heartbreaking to the sick kids in hospitals who were planning on going for The Show of Shows.15-year-old Anthony Primavera at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, FL, was one of those unfortunate kids.

Anthony, to his credit (and according to the report from WrestlingInc - h/t to them), was reported to be very understanding of the decision his favorite wrestler Roman Reigns made in regards to pulling out of the event.

Much like Anthony, Reigns has suffered a serious illness as a child in the form of leukemia (and recently fought it again). Anthony knew what the multiple time World Champion was going through.

So while he was resigned to watch the event on the WWE Network like the rest of us, Reigns decided to do something special for the understanding young man. He sent him a special video message. Check it out:

Anthony is currently being treated in the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for kidney issues and regularly is admitted for dialysis. Hopefully, he gets the chance to meet his hero sometime in the near future, as we wish nothing but the best of health for him going forward.

WrestleMania 36 will take place over two nights this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. It will feature both pre-taped and live segments, though all will take place without a live crowd.

Reigns was originally scheduled to face current Universal Champion Goldberg for his title. But, due to his previous battles with leukemia, he decided to pull out of the event to protect himself from the coronavirus.

Rumors have been swirling that Braun Strowman may take his place in the match. We'll more than likely find out on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown whether that's the case.

Other scheduled matches this weekend include WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Shayna Baszler and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar going against 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.

There will also be, for the first time ever, a defense of an NXT Championship on a WrestleMania lineup. NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her belt against 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match winner Charlotte Flair.

WrestleMania 36 begins at 7 pm EST this Saturday and continues on through Sunday.