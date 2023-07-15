WWE Superstar's teammates attacked backstage during match by Karrion Kross; Austin Theory's title picture becomes clearer

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles, Butch, Grayson Waller, and Santos Escobar collided in the first Fatal-Four-Way United States Title invitational match.

The winner of the bout was slated to face the winner of the second invitational match in two weeks' time to determine the number one contender for Austin Theory's championship. It hasn't been announced when the title match will take place, but there's a chance it could be at SummerSlam.

Theory was on commentary for the fatal 4-way bout on WWE SmackDown this week. During the match, AJ Styles hit Grayson Waller with a Ushi-Goroshi. Santos Escobar hit Butch with a hurricanrana off the top rope, and Styles caught him before going for the cover.

Later on in the match, the former WWE Champion hit Santos with The Phenomenal Forearm while the latter was carrying Butch. AJ was about to hit The Bruiserweight with the Styles Clash, but a video played on the titantron showing what Karrion Kross did to The Good Brothers.

WWE @WWE



These men are battling for a chance at



Who will move one step closer?

@EscobarWWE @GraysonWWE @AJStylesOrg @PeteDunneYxB



#SmackDown THIS IS AWESOME!These men are battling for a chance at @_Theory1 's #USTitle and none of them are throwing away their shot!Who will move one step closer?

AJ Styles left the ring to go help his friends, but was taken out at ringside by Grayson Waller. The Aussie then planted Butch with the Rolling Stunner, and Escobar performed a Frog Splash onto Waller to win the match.

Who do you think will be next in line for the US Title? Sound off in the comments below!