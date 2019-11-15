WWE Superstar Samir Singh on how he dealt with his ACL injury

Samir and Sunil Singh with Lilian Garcia

Sunil & Samir Singh, The Sing Brothers recently sat down for an interview with former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia in which they talked about their journey into the world of professional-wrestling and from there to the WWE Cruiserweight Classic and eventually teaming up with former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

As of this writing, Samir Singh is the WWE 24/7 Champion in his first reign after he defeated R-Truth to win the title. His brother Sunil is also a former 24/7 Champion. One of their conversations focused on Samir's ACL injury and the ordeal that he had to undergo on his path to recovery.

Samir's difficulties during rehab

Samir Singh tore his anterior cruciate ligament or ACL for short on the January 16, 2018 episode of WWE SmackDown during a ringside altercation with Robert Roode and was sidelined from WWE for nearly nine months. Samir revealed that he got the injury when he jumped out of the ring to attack Roode.

Lilian Garcia added that she also tore her ACL once in a skiing accident and both of them agreed that it is one of the worst and painful injuries that can occur to anyone. When asked by Garcia as to how painful his recuperation was, Samir said that working on the exercise bike was the most painful.

I remember John who works at the Performance Center, I just couldn't do the biking and he was like "Get on there and do it!" and I can't even begin to explain.

He added that paddling on the exercise bike put him through excruciating pain and said that an ACL injury is worse than a knee or shoulder injury and almost as painful as a neck injury.

