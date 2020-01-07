WWE Superstar says 'I'm done wrestling' after appearing on RAW

Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020

Sarah Logan brawled with Charlotte Flair on this week's RAW

Sarah Logan took to Twitter after her appearance on the latest episode of WWE RAW to simply state, “I’m done wrestling.”

The former Riott Squad member was due to face Charlotte Flair on the show, but she decided to attack the 10-time Women’s Champion before the bell had even rung.

She then threw Flair’s robe around in the middle of the ring, prompting the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer to respond with a spear before launching Logan into a barricade at ringside.

Logan produced some impressive in-ring performances in WWE from 2017 to 2019, but this tweet – and her actions towards Flair – appear to suggest that she will adopt an even more aggressive style in the future.

Where has Sarah Logan been?

Since being separated from the rest of The Riott Squad after WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, Sarah Logan has hardly featured on Monday nights as a member of the RAW roster.

The majority of her matches over the last nine months have come on Main Event, with her only notable match coming in the Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT encounter at Survivor Series in November 2019.