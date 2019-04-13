WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019: 10 Superstars who need to switch brands

What will the rosters look like heading this time next week?

In WWE, one of the most interesting events to occur following WrestleMania are the changes the company makes to the Raw and SmackDown rosters as part of the Superstar Shakeup.

A week removed from then Show of Shows at MetLife Stadium, WWE is tasked with moving their superstars to different brands so they can have the best storylines possible for the remainder of the year.

There has been a roster change every year since the brand split was revived in 2016 and the company's choices have lead to everything from The New Day's feud with The Usos, the reunion of The Shield, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's amazing rivalry and a lot of different moments.

Most of the company's top stars have remained on Raw or SmackDown since the brand split began, but this could be the year when the company finally makes some epic changes.

When the first brand split occurred in 2002, WWE made a drastic change to their roster three years later by switching John Cena and Batista to different brands while they were the WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion respectively.

WWE are nearing the three-year mark with the brand split and with SmackDown Live moving to FOX in October, the company has even more of an incentive to make the Blue Brand's roster better.

Here's a look at 10 superstars and a few tag teams that need to move to Raw or SmackDown in next week's superstar shakeup.

#10 The Usos - Monday Night Raw

They've helped define the SmackDown Tag Team Division

Jimmy and Jey Uso quickly became one of SmackDown Live's greatest assets since they were drafted to the blue brand in 2016.

Their tag team wrestling was always a sight to behold, but their heel turn, gimmick change and amazing rivalry with The New Day elevated them to new heights and added even more to their Hall of Fame resume.

In the past three years, they've faced nearly all of SmackDown's tag teams and are in need of some fresh opponents - which they only get on Monday Night Raw.

Not only would they get new teams to wrestle, but they would be able to boost Raw's tag team division, which is in desperate need of an overhaul

