WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler blasts fan on twitter, forcing him to delete tweet

Shayna Baszler roasted the fan who tried to attack her fellow WWE Superstar online.

She certainly knows how to deal with the trolls, especially on social media.

Shayna Baszler has no time for trolls

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler might not be actively seen in the weekly tapings of the WWE shows. But she is certainly keeping an eye out for everything that's happening in the world of pro-wrestling. Most recently, she took to Twitter to shut down a 'fan' who tried to troll her fellow WWE Superstar Dakota Kai.

In a now-deleted tweet, the individual in question had commented on Kai being from New Zeland and not donating money towards the charities in her home country. He even went on to say that she is simply gaming while her country is battling grave issues. This was sent in response to WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai's tweet about Twitch.

Shayna Baszler, who is a dominant heel on the WWE roster immediately jumped to her fellow WWE Superstars defence and pointed out that she and her followers have raised a lot of money for the charities using the same Twitch channel. She even went on to say that Dakota Kai is doing her job while the troll is simply chattering on social media.

Here's what Shayna Baszler had to say to the person who tried to attack Dakota Kai online.

She (& her followers) have raised over $10k for various charities ever since she started. WTH have you done with your sorry life besides troll on social media like the rest of the drudges of worthless humanity? https://t.co/R987UjlDUb — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 9, 2020

The person tried to engage in a debate with Baszler and justified his comments about the WWE NXT Superstar but Shayna Baszler was having none of it. She again hit back with an equally strong response and the troll ended up deleting all his tweets on the subject.

Except you didn’t say that & it doesn’t change actual facts that you were wrong about in the 1st place lololol......YOU’RE a gem! (Notice & learn my proper usage of “you’re”) — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 10, 2020

Shayna Baszler and her current run in WWE

After losing her NXT Women's Championship, Shayna Baszler moved to the WWE main roster and was perceived as the next big challenge for Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW. She continued to feud with 'The Man' for the next few months and despite getting shot at the RAW Women's Championship, she fell short in her title matches against Lynch.

It appears that WWE have no plans in place for Shayna Baszler right now, especially since Becky Lynch is spending time away from the business as she is pregnant. That said, she is a talented Superstar and could find herself back in WWE's flagship show in no time.