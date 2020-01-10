WWE Superstar Sonya Deville talks about making her relationship public on Total Divas

Speaking with FOX News, SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville talked about making her relationship with her girlfriend, Arianna Johnson public on an episode of Total Divas.

Sonya on coming out as a member of the LGBT community

Sonya Deville made an impactful debut on a November 2017 episode of Monday Night RAW alongside Mandy Rose and Paige as the member of a villainous trio, Absolution. However, after Paige retired due to a serious injury, Rose and Deville have been paired together as a tag-team.

Sonya who has a background in MMA comes off as a formidably tough fighter inside the squared circle. In the interview with FOX News, the first-ever openly LGBT female Superstar talked explained why she chose Total Divas as a platform to make her relationship public.

Being Sonya Deville on SmackDown, I'm a bad***, I'm a fighter. I'm tough and the fans don't typically see a vulnerable, lighter side to Sonya. On Total Divas, I'm able to show them a more vulnerable, open side. They see my relationship with my girlfriend unfold and they see my relationship with the other girls on the roster unfold. They see the tension, the animosity with Ronda Rousey that I went through this season. You definitely get a more in-depth, personalized look at who Sonya is as a human. (h/t: WrestlingInc.)

Sonya further explained that she wants her fans to see her for how she is as a person and that is why when she was asked to be in the ninth season of Total Divas, she didn't hesitate. Deville feels it is a good platform for her to spread awareness about the LGBT community and inspire people sitting at home to be more open to the idea.