WWE Superstar to suddenly get fired from the Judgment Day for trying to cause dissension? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day is in a weird spot in WWE. The group currently has six official members in Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, Carlito, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez. With that being said, there may soon be a seventh member.
Finn Balor is attempting to bring Roxanne Perez into the WWE faction. Worse than that, he seems to be trying to drive a wedge between other members of the group. Unfortunately, this could prove to be a backfire for The Prince. He might be kicked out and fired from the group by Liv Morgan.
Liv made her return on Monday Night RAW tonight, and she is less than pleased with Dominik Mysterio interacting with Roxanne Perez. Meanwhile, Finn Balor was seen smiling and giggling throughout the awkward conversation between Morgan and Dirty Dom.
It is clear that Finn Balor is attempting to drive a wedge between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. He has had arguments with both of them fairly frequently over the past six months or so.
If Liv is aware of Finn's manipulation, she could go behind his back and talk to the other members of The Judgment Day. They could all agree that The Prince is only worried about himself. From there, the WWE stable could then decide that Morgan can, should, and will fire Finn from the faction.
Finn Balor could form a new stable in WWE to fight The Judgment Day
If Finn Balor were to get kicked out of The Judgment Day, the former WWE Universe Champion is unlikely to take that lying down. Instead, he would probably attempt to plot his revenge against the group.
The best way for Finn to get revenge on The Judgment Day might be to create his own stable to counter them. Balor has some obvious picks for the potential faction, too.
Roxanne Perez is perhaps the clearest pick. The rest of The Judgment Day, especially Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, obviously don't like her, nor do they trust her. Finn could easily get her in his group.
The other potential member that seems obvious is JD McDonagh. Finn brought his mentee into the WWE stable initially. JD would probably switch sides without much consideration, given his admiration for The Prince.
Beyond those two names, there are plenty of other stars Finn could recruit. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, for example, aren't doing much. Perhaps he could try to recruit them to fight The Judgment Day if he's fired from the stable? Only time will tell.