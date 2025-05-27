WWE Superstar to suddenly get fired from the Judgment Day for trying to cause dissension? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day is in a weird spot in WWE. The group currently has six official members in Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, Carlito, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez. With that being said, there may soon be a seventh member.

Ad

Finn Balor is attempting to bring Roxanne Perez into the WWE faction. Worse than that, he seems to be trying to drive a wedge between other members of the group. Unfortunately, this could prove to be a backfire for The Prince. He might be kicked out and fired from the group by Liv Morgan.

Liv made her return on Monday Night RAW tonight, and she is less than pleased with Dominik Mysterio interacting with Roxanne Perez. Meanwhile, Finn Balor was seen smiling and giggling throughout the awkward conversation between Morgan and Dirty Dom.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is clear that Finn Balor is attempting to drive a wedge between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. He has had arguments with both of them fairly frequently over the past six months or so.

If Liv is aware of Finn's manipulation, she could go behind his back and talk to the other members of The Judgment Day. They could all agree that The Prince is only worried about himself. From there, the WWE stable could then decide that Morgan can, should, and will fire Finn from the faction.

Ad

Finn Balor could form a new stable in WWE to fight The Judgment Day

If Finn Balor were to get kicked out of The Judgment Day, the former WWE Universe Champion is unlikely to take that lying down. Instead, he would probably attempt to plot his revenge against the group.

The best way for Finn to get revenge on The Judgment Day might be to create his own stable to counter them. Balor has some obvious picks for the potential faction, too.

Ad

Roxanne Perez is perhaps the clearest pick. The rest of The Judgment Day, especially Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, obviously don't like her, nor do they trust her. Finn could easily get her in his group.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The other potential member that seems obvious is JD McDonagh. Finn brought his mentee into the WWE stable initially. JD would probably switch sides without much consideration, given his admiration for The Prince.

Beyond those two names, there are plenty of other stars Finn could recruit. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, for example, aren't doing much. Perhaps he could try to recruit them to fight The Judgment Day if he's fired from the stable? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More