WWE Superstar suffers facial injury after taking alleged shoot strikes on Monday Night RAW

Daniel Wood
OFFICIAL
News
Modified 04 Feb 2020, 17:02 IST

Monday Night RAW
Monday Night RAW


Natalya took on Asuka on Monday Night RAW and the pair put on a great match that possibly surprised some people. However, developments on social media after the latest Red brand episode have suggested that maybe there is more of a story going on here with this contest.

Asuka managed to win the match with the help of her tag team partner Kairi Sane, who was at ringside, and The Empress of Tomorrow also challenged Becky Lynch to another contest, which 'The Man' swiftly accepted.

However, Natalya later took to social media to reveal she had suffered a facial injury during the match with Asuka and posted a photo of her damaged face. Asuka responded by saying the pair had a 'fierce battle.'

But there are some suggestions that the battle perhaps shouldn't have been as fierce as it was, with one user on Reddit posting a clip of Natalya accusing Asuka of 'shooting on her'. For those who don't know what this means, it essentially means that Natalya is accusing Asuka of hitting her properly with 'shoot'/real strikes.

There's certainly no denying that Asuka did hit Natalya with some stiff shots during the match, but usually when people work stiff, it is part of the planning of the match. That could still be the case here, however, as Natalya could've been a willing participant.

Do you think Asuka was shooting on Natalya? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

