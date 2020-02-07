WWE Superstar teases return after two-year absence due to injury

Tino Sabbatelli signed with WWE in October 2014

Tino Sabbatelli has hinted on social media that he could make his WWE NXT return after almost two years.

The 36-year-old underwent surgery in April 2018 after tearing a pectoral muscle and he has not been seen on WWE programming since.

Writing on Twitter, the former NFL player simply stated “Ya I think it’s time” alongside a picture of him looking at his watch.

This prompted one Twitter user to say they spotted him outside Full Sail during NXT’s taping on Wednesday, while others said they are looking forward to his return.

Ya I think it's time 🤫🤔 pic.twitter.com/hKdNJYsGss — Tino Sabbatelli (@TinoSabbatelli) February 7, 2020

Tino Sabbatelli’s WWE career

After featuring prominently in the WWE Network series Breaking Ground in 2015, Tino Sabbatelli made his televised in-ring debut on NXT in October 2016 when he teamed with Riddick Moss in a defeat against TM-61 in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The two men went on to appear sporadically on television before Sabbatelli turned against Moss in April 2018, cementing his status as a heel singles competitor in NXT.

Unfortunately, just days after it looked as though he was set to receive his first singles push, Sabbatelli was ruled out for at least nine months due to a pectoral injury and he is yet to return to television.

