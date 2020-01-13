WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa grateful after performing his first live event shows post surgery

WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message where he wrote that it was the first time he was performing in live event shows after coming back from his neck surgery. In the message, Ciampa also expressed his gratitude towards the NXT Universe, the NXT crew, his doctor, his family and wrestling in general for helping him to recover after undergoing such a strenuous surgery.

Tommaso Ciampa had to relinquish the NXT Championship on the March 13, 2019, episode of NXT as he had to undergo neck surgery. He made a surprise appearance at NXT TakeOver: New York after Johnny Gargano won the vacant NXT title by defeating Adam Cole and embraced him to celebrate the victory.

The Blackheart made his return to NXT almost after seven months at the October 2 episode to confront Adam Cole who had become the NXT Champion by that time. Since then, Ciampa has led his team to victory against Cole and the Undisputed Era at TakeOver: WarGames and was also the captain for his team at Survivor Series.

In his post on Twitter, Ciampa wrote that letting go of the NXT Championship, whom he affectionately refers to as "Goldie" was the toughest part of his neck surgery and added that there was a chance he might never be able to wrestle again.

He added that wrestling has never been the same for him since then and that after performing in three consecutive main events ten months almost ten months post-operation, he feels his body to be in perfect shape.

He thanked everyone involved who helped him on his path to recovery and concluded by adding that NXT is his home and every time he is inside a ring, he is living his dream.