WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze reveals new look 

WWE NXT Superstar Tyler Breeze recently took to social media to show off his new hairdo. In his Instagram handle, Prince Pretty revealed his new spiked quiff.

Tyler Breeze debuted his narcissistic character of a supermodel during July 2013 who interrupted other Superstars during their matches by photobombing. He enjoyed a lengthy unbeaten run in the Black and Gold brand and soon made his main roster debut on SmackDown in 2015.

After that, he was paired with Fandango and the two formed a tag team by the name of Breezango and were sometimes also referred to as 'The Fashion Police' during 2016 where they took part in hilarious skits called 'Fashion Files' that parodied various popular TV shows and movies.

They earned a few title opportunities at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships but never managed to win them despite coming close and their performances were praised by the WWE Universe and their opponents alike.

Unfortunately in 2018, Fandango had to undergo surgery and ended up sitting on the shelf for nearly a year until he made his return in August 2019 when he showed up to fend off The Forgotten Sons from attacking Breeze who had also transitioned back to NXT.

Now, that this fun duo is in NXT, it remains to be seen if they can bag some tag team gold in the future.