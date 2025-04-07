WWE Superstar to be unmasked for the first time ever in a major twist on Monday Night RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW will air live tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota. This will be the first edition of the red brand back from the European tour, though it will still have some "international" flair.

Ad

El Grande Americano is set to be in action. Of course, eagle-eyed viewers know this is actually WWE star Chad Gable mocking Lucha Libre. He may face consequences for his actions, however, as there is a possibility he could be unmasked in front of the entire world.

It wasn't long ago that Americano went one-on-one with Dragon Lee. Lee put up a great fight, but El Grande ripped off Lee's mask to secure a cheap victory. Now, Rey Mysterio might pay Gable back by exposing him to the world.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Rey Mysterio is Dragon Lee's mentor in the Latino World Order and an idol to many lucha stars both inside and outside of WWE. As a result, he likely feels a duty to be the one to put an end to Chad's childish antics.

On the upcoming edition of RAW, he could confront El Grande Americano or interfere in whatever match he is scheduled for. Rey could then rip the mask off his head to reveal to the world that it is Chad Gable.

Ad

Chad Gable could try to unmask Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 41

If Rey removes Chad Gable's mask, it could then set up a major one-on-one match between them. However, that wouldn't happen on WWE Monday Night RAW. Instead, these two incredible wrestlers could clash at WrestleMania 41.

Both are certainly worthy of a singles match at WrestleMania and they'd unquestionably deliver something special. An enraged Chad Gable might even try to add a stipulation to the match: if Rey loses, Chad gets to unmask the legend once and for all.

Ad

If this were to happen, Mysterio could potentially counter with an added stipulation. Rey Mysterio vs. Chad Gable could be a Mask vs. Hair Match. This means that if Chad wins, Rey will be forced to take his mask off. If Mysterio is to win, however, Gable will have his head shaved in front of the world.

Expand Tweet

This could be the perfect blow-off to their angle. Gable is playing lucha stars for fools, but in the end, he could become the one who is made a fool at the hands of the greatest luchador to ever live. When it comes to satisfying payoffs, Chad Gable being shaved bald at WrestleMania would be tough to beat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More