WWE Superstar unsure of in-ring future after 9-month absence

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Aiden English signed with WWE in 2012

Aiden English has responded to a comment from a fan on Twitter by admitting that he does not know what is next in store for his WWE in-ring future.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion featured prominently on SmackDown alongside Rusev and Lana in 2017-18, but he has not competed in a match on the blue brand since losing to Rusev in October 2018.

Since then, he has become a commentator on 205 Live, while his last televised match came in April 2019 when he was defeated by NXT’s Kassius Ohno at a Worlds Collide show on the week of WrestleMania 35.

When a Twitter user said they are hopeful of seeing him back in a SmackDown ring soon, English replied by revealing that he would rather stay where he is – the 205 Live announce desk – as he feels he is making more of an impact on the cruiserweight show than he would on SmackDown.

However, he made it clear that he is open to returning as an in-ring competitor at some stage in the future.

I appreciate that - but the roster is SO stacked I’d rather stay where I can make a bit more of an impact at the moment. But who knows what the future holds ! 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/x1hthHhPbl — CommentaryKingWWE (@WWEDramaKing) January 22, 2020

