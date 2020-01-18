WWE Superstar who asked for release wrestles at NXT Live Event

The Black and Gold brand gave this Superstar the opportunity he was looking for

Back in October, Mike Kanellis publicly asked for his release from WWE. After two years with the company, he'd felt that he had more to offer and not enough chances to prove himself on WWE TV.

Since then, we'd not seen Kanellis nor his wife Maria, which was odd considering their real-life pregnancy was leading a pretty interesting story on Monday Night RAW. Tonight, though, the Miracle returned to a WWE ring.

In Melbourne, Florida, Kanellis teamed up with former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in a tag team match.

Although both he and his wife signed five-year contracts earlier in the summer of 2019, Mike Kanellis decided to ask for his release, stating

Today I asked for my release from WWE. I want to thank everyone in the company who has helped me out and who I have shared a locker room with. I love you all. I'm only 34 years old and I feel I have way too much left in the tank. Working 1 day a week is just not going to cut it for me.

With an appearance at NXT Live, has Mike Kanellis and WWE worked something out? In the world of professional wrestling, you never say never.