WWE Superstar who will eliminate Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match allegedly revealed

Brock Lesnar being in the Royal Rumble match as the first entrant seemed like a preposterous prediction to make a few weeks ago.

Well, WWE went down that direction and it's not that bad of a decision when you look at the possibilities that can come out of it. The safe bet is that Lesnar's eventual WrestleMania opponent will be the man who eliminates him from the Royal Rumble match.

However, who would that be? Don't worry, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the aforementioned question on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions.

Tom stated that while many Superstars could dump Lesnar out of the Rumble, Cain Velasquez is still the frontrunner to do the honours. Velasquez was originally scheduled to face Lesnar at Royal Rumble but WWE cancelled the match.

However, they could build up towards the rubber match again by getting Velasquez to show up and eliminate Lesnar and then head for a WrestleMania showdown with the Beast Incarnate.

Here's what Colohue said on the podcast:

What’s most likely to happen that it’s going to be Cain Velasquez. But we are where we are with that one. I have mentioned in a previous report for Sportskeeda that the initial plan was for the Royal Rumble to feature another Cain Velasquez match or at least, Cain Velasquez would still be competing with Lesnar at some point. There was a little bit of loss faith in Velasquez, so that could be at play here.

"However, we could still see Cain Velasquez be the one eliminating him and being given more time to develop as a performer leading into a WrestleMania match, because the trainers that have worked with him, they do plan to work with him and bring him up to speed as they were, depending on how long his contract actually is. It wasn’t just for one match. So we will have to wait and see there."