WWE Superstars' age (from 26 to 52): How old are The Rock, Rhea Ripley & other WrestleMania XL competitors?

WrestleMania XL is finally in the history books. Already dubbed the greatest WrestleMania of all time, The Show of Shows lived up to its billing thanks to a combination of incredible storytelling, awe-inspiring performances, and amazing presentations.

Night Two, in particular, stood out as it showcased the past, present, and future of Stamford-based promotion in a glowing light.

Superstars from all age groups stepped into the ring and created their WrestleMania moment. On this note, let's look at the age of every superstar who took part in WrestleMania XL:

Austin Theory was the youngest competitor at WrestleMania XL

Taking part in what was an intense Six Pack Tag Team Ladder match, Austin Theory of A-Town Down Under was the youngest competitor at the event. At the age of 26, it's safe to say he has a long way to go in his WWE career.

However, it's important to remember that Theory wasn't the only competitor in his 20s at WrestleMania XL. Here is the full list of superstars in that age range:

Austin Theory - 26

Tyler Bate - 27

Dominik Mysterio - 27

Rhea Ripley - 27

Rezar - 29

Logan Paul - 29

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and several other stars are still in their 30s

The leader of the new era, Cody Rhodes, despite being in the business for what feels like an eternity now, is only 38. But this goes for several other major superstars who competed across the two nights.

The likes of Bayley, IYO SKY, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins, and, of course, The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, are in their 30s. And, while they may seem to be at the tail end of their careers, they still have so much to offer in the square circle.

Here is the list of all the superstars who battled it out at WrestleMania XL, who are in the range of 30-35, including the new WWE Women's Champion, Bayley:

Akam - 30

Pete Dunne - 30

Jade Cargill - 31

Iyo Sky -33

Angelo Dawkins - 33

Montez Ford - 33

Grayson Waller - 34

Andrade - 34

Bayley - 34

Kairi Sane - 35

Dakota Kai - 35

Bianca Belair - 35

There are also quite a few competitors between the ages of 36 and 39, including, as mentioned earlier, the new Undisputed Universal Champion:

Naomi - 36

Johnny Gargano - 36

Gunther - 36

Xavier Woods - 37

Becky Lynch - 37

Seth Rollins - 37

Drew McIntyre - 38

Cody Rhodes - 38

Roman Reigns - 38

Karrion Kross - 38

Tommaso Ciampa - 38

Jey Uso - 38

Jimmy Uso - 38

Santos Escobar - 39

Kevin Owens - 39

Sami Zayn - 39

R-Truth, at the age of 52, was the oldest competitor at WrestleMania XL

While the majority of competitors who competed at WrestleMania XL were in their 30s, there were a few superstars who had either just entered their 40s or were well into them. This includes the likes of Randy Orton, The Miz, and even Damage CTRL's Asuka.

Here is the full list of superstars who competed at WrestleMania XL in their 40s:

LA Knight - 41

Damian Priest - 41

Finn Balor - 42

Asuka - 42

Kofi Kingston - 42

The Miz - 43

Randy Orton - 44

AJ Styles - 46

Bobby Lashley - 47

Rey Mysterio - 49

Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who picked up a victory over his son, Dominik, at The Show of Shows, is on the cusp of joining the 50s. Speaking of the 50s club, The Rock and R-Truth were the oldest wrestlers to compete on this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Rock - 51

R-Truth - 52

WrestleMania XL was a grand celebration of the past, present, and future of the Stamford-based promotion.

